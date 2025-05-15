Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4,372.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,502,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,241,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,304,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,803,000 after acquiring an additional 651,062 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 815,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,142,000 after acquiring an additional 582,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,153.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 535,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 493,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

HXL stock opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

