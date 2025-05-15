Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,116 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $25,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.