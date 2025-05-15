Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hilltop by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 56,537 shares during the period. Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 454,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.87. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $35.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

