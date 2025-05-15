Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 6,954.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100,983 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Hudson Technologies worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $333.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

