Infrastructure Stocks Worth Watching – May 13th

NVIDIA, Coinbase Global, Alphabet, Broadcom, and Alibaba Group are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that develop, operate, and maintain essential physical assets such as transportation networks, utilities, communication systems, and energy facilities. Because these firms typically operate under long-term contracts or regulated frameworks, they tend to generate steady cash flows and pay consistent dividends. Investors often use infrastructure stocks to gain defensive exposure, potential inflation protection, and reliable income from assets that underpin economic activity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.42. 268,398,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,960,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Shares of COIN traded up $52.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.69. 29,394,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,763,241. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average of $243.32. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 3.62.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,894,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,857,384. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.22.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $11.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,335,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,196,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day moving average of $198.02.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.51. 13,003,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,123,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $316.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.53.

