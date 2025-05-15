InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU) CFO Purchases $17,280.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) CFO Barry G. Steele acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 76,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,869.12. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

InfuSystem Stock Down 0.3%

INFU stock opened at $5.73 on Thursday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.42 million, a PE ratio of 95.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in InfuSystem by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the first quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of InfuSystem by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

(Get Free Report)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.