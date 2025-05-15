Insider Buying: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) COO Buys 44,784 Shares of Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) COO Timothy M. French purchased 44,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $93,150.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 374,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,550.72. This trade represents a 13.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NN stock opened at $2.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NN by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NN by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

