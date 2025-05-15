Insider Selling: Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Major Shareholder Sells $772,500,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $772,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,213,169.25. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of CPNG opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $27.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.
Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.19.
Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
