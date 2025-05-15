Insider Selling: Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) CFO Sells 72,168 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 72,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $866,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,401,888. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Mcgrath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 15th, Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $292,255.26.

Intuitive Machines Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of LUNR opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

