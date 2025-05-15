Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells 900 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.55, for a total transaction of $268,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,314 shares in the company, valued at $19,499,494.70. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $180,006.00.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $161,466.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total transaction of $172,458.00.

PEN opened at $289.52 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 851.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.40.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Penumbra by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

