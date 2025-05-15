Insider Selling: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Sells 45,005 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,221,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,779.80. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Juhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 1.1%

Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 70.26% and a negative net margin of 11,076.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

