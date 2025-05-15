Insider Selling: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Sells 45,005 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,221,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,779.80. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Phillip Juhan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50.
Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 1.1%
Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
