Insider Selling: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) General Counsel Sells 57,995 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 57,995 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,533,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 239,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,459.32. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance
NASDAQ DJT opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $54.68.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trump Media & Technology Group
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 5 Hot Small-Cap Insiders Bought at the Peak of Tariff Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.