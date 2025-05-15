Insider Selling: Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) General Counsel Sells 57,995 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Glabe sold 57,995 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,533,387.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 239,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,459.32. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DJT opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJT. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 41,550.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

