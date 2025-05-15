Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian Sells 161,016 Shares

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,286,692.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

LUNR opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LUNR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNR. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,255,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 3,991.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,581 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,706 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $5,531,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Machines by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,220,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,170,000 after buying an additional 609,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.