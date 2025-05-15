InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 424,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 2,006.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,660 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,014,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,574,000 after purchasing an additional 275,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE IVT opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 155.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.2376 dividend. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 413.04%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

