Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Stake Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 4.60% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $44,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.17. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

