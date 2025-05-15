Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,544,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,200,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,488,000 after purchasing an additional 312,396 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,850,000. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,671,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,981,000 after purchasing an additional 162,567 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

