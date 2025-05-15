iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,140,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after buying an additional 4,573,794 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 8,048,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,976,000 after buying an additional 3,620,322 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,196,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $58.74 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

