iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 4,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 15,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $35.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBLC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

