iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.48. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58.

About iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGIH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG), which targets USD-denominated, investment-grade bonds, while mitigating inflation risk through swaps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.