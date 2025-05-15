iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $121.44 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.48 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.95.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.