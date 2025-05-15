Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 105,928 Shares of 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Stock Performance
21Shares Core Ethereum ETF stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.
21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Profile
