Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 105,928 Shares of 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report) by 189.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Stock Performance

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

Get 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF alerts:

21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (CETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot ether, less expenses and liabilities of the trust. CETH was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by 21Shares.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF (BATS:CETH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.