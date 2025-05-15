Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 24,321 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 212.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.15% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOD. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

Shares of WOOD stock opened at $74.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $86.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.