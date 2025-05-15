Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 8,002 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 71,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of BBCB stock opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.10. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (BBCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

