Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 236.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

