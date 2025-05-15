Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Free Report) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.43% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IEUS opened at $63.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.15. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $63.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.62.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

