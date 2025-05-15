Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 296.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,996 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,929,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894,852 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,921,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,665,000 after purchasing an additional 540,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,824,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,195,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 461,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 148,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.80. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

