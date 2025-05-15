Jane Street Group LLC Buys 30,841 Shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBBL – Free Report) by 116.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,841 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.57% of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $526,000.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.20 and a one year high of $52.30.

BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BBB Rated 10+ Year Corporate Bond ETF (BBBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of BBB-rated, USD-denominated corporate bonds with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. BBBL was launched on Jan 25, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

