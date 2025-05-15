Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 148,073 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.26% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,407,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,716,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,181,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,516,000 after buying an additional 354,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,013,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,872,000 after buying an additional 288,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSIG opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $19.33.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

