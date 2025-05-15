Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,223 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.10% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 55,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,042,000.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock opened at $39.77 on Thursday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 12-month low of $32.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $275.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.