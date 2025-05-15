Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,125 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,134,000 after buying an additional 155,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $4,502,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 416,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 92,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after purchasing an additional 79,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,242,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Performance

BJRI stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $963.82 million, a P/E ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.39.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $347.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.