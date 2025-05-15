Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.57 Million Stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,846 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $874.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $345.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.82 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

