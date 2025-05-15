Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,717 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vimeo worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMEO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 18.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,657 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 129,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 price target on shares of Vimeo and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ VMEO opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.57 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

