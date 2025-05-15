Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after buying an additional 67,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

In other news, insider Michele Murgel sold 1,962 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,947,720. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 2,086 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $134,630.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,747.18. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 279,755 shares of company stock valued at $17,372,011. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intapp from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Intapp Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.72 and a beta of 0.84. Intapp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $129.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.84 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Recommended Stories

