Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 234.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,544,000. Essential Planning LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6,396.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 225,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 221,704 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,134.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 147,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after purchasing an additional 135,289 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,674,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day moving average of $133.60. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $107.38 and a one year high of $152.05. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

