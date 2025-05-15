Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 89,067 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 46,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 54,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of CAE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 79,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CAE stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $886.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

