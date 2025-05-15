Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,177 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 444.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,240. This represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NSA opened at $34.54 on Thursday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.20.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $188.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

