Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report) by 166.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000.

Get Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Stock Performance

FLMX opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20.

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (FLMX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Mexico RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Mexican equities. FLMX was launched on Nov 3, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.