Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,600 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 314.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 534,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $5,008,000.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BTSGU opened at $82.03 on Thursday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $89.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24.

BrightSpring Health Services Cuts Dividend

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.8437 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTSGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.