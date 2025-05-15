Jane Street Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $716,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 242,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $48.63. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $45.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

