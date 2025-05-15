Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of IXG opened at $107.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $490.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.83.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.