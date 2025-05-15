Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 58,143 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,143 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,723,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after buying an additional 194,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. StockNews.com lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE ALEX opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $20.30.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.