Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 75,094 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 296.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,094 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTF. Edge Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $33.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

