Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 323.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,561 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,995,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6%

ILTB opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.