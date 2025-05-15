Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report) by 110.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCUS. Coastwise Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Get Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA SCUS opened at $25.12 on Thursday. Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.14.

About Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF

The Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (SCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in US dollar-denominated, investment grade, short-term debt securities from both domestic and foreign issuers. The fund aims for current income and capital preservation, maintaining a portfolio duration of one year or less SCUS was launched on Aug 13, 2024 and is issued by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.