Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,843 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,440 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1,141.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 2,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $224,745.40. This represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

