Jane Street Group LLC Sells 15,393 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,393 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CTS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,218,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,956,000 after purchasing an additional 73,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CTS by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CTS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 31,803 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,852,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CTS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE CTS opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CTS Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.76.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $125.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. CTS’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

