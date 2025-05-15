Jane Street Group LLC Sells 273,207 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDP stock opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.60%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

