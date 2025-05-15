Jane Street Group LLC Sells 31,020 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,020 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 74,394 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ CATY opened at $44.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.