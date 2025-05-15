Jane Street Group LLC Sells 40,671 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,671 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Granite Construction worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,154,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $61,046,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at $31,855,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,237,000 after buying an additional 294,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1,058.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 214,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 196,229 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $223,255.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,913,447.68. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $165,138.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,932 shares of company stock worth $896,979 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $85.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.85. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.15 million. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

