Jane Street Group LLC Sells 40,975 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,975 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,917,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 239,967 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 5,754,501 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013,227.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,754,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,013,227.38. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE REZI opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Resideo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REZI

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.